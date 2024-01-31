Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,423 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,423 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $39.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

