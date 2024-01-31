Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 712,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AOSL opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.50 million, a PE ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,014 shares of company stock worth $1,711,360. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.