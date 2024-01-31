Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications Stock Performance

ALLT stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 50.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLT

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.