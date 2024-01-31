Allison Doorbar Sells 600,000 Shares of Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) Stock

Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN – Get Free Report) insider Allison Doorbar sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.17), for a total transaction of A$153,000.00 ($101,324.50).
Janison Education Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.77.
About Janison Education Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janison Education Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Janison Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janison Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.