Allison Doorbar Sells 600,000 Shares of Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) Stock

Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN – Get Free Report) insider Allison Doorbar sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.17), for a total transaction of A$153,000.00 ($101,324.50).

Janison Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Janison Education Group

Janison Education Group Limited provides online assessment software, assessment products, and assessment services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Assessment and Solutions segments. The Assessment segment provides exam products, exam items, and associated exam services to schools, parents, and teachers.

