Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

