Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

