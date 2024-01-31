Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

ALRS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Alerus Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

