Alan Simpson Buys 100,000 Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Alan Simpson bought 100,000 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($80,091.53).

Alan Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Alan Simpson bought 650,000 shares of Brickability Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £448,500 ($570,175.44).

Brickability Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BRCK opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.30. The stock has a market cap of £209.70 million, a P/E ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.36. Brickability Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

