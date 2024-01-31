Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.12.
Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
