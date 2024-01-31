Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Up 13.1% in January

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $26,737.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,336 shares in the company, valued at $605,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.