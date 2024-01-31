Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($6.05) Per Share

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.06). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.58) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $36,961.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $36,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,836 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 438,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,926,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

See Also

