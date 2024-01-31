Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.12.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 43,618,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,586,523. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,380.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

