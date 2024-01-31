Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $165.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

