Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lifted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $692,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,310,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,936,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $262.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,380.12, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.