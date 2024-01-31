Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,766 shares of company stock worth $270,791 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.