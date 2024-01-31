Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 17.0 %

NASDAQ ADXN opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.63. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.78% and a negative return on equity of 236.83%. Equities analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -17.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics

About Addex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd ( NASDAQ:ADXN Free Report ) by 145.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Addex Therapeutics worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

