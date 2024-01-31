Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ ADXN opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.63. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.78% and a negative return on equity of 236.83%. Equities analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -17.2 EPS for the current year.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.
