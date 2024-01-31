Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $242.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $244.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

