Accredited Investors Inc. Has $210,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $7,557,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

