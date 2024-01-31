Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,995 shares of company stock valued at $11,254,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $369.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

