abrdn plc Sells 586 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,161 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

