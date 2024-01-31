abrdn plc Sells 5,272 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.59% of Casella Waste Systems worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.16, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

