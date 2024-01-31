abrdn plc Purchases 16,673 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Citigroup cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $157.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average is $142.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

