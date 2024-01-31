abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,286 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $23,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,267,000 after buying an additional 1,034,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after buying an additional 894,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after buying an additional 787,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.