abrdn plc Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $99.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

