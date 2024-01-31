abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 571,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

