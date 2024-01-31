abrdn plc Buys 39,259 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

abrdn plc increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in HP were worth $24,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

