abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 2.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $781,087. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.