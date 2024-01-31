AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.46. The stock had a trading volume of 656,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,886. The company has a market cap of $296.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

