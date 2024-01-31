AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.78. 2,717,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

