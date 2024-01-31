8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock Position Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,201 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.78% of 8X8 worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,389,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,993,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after acquiring an additional 980,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 856,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,020 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,854 shares of company stock valued at $263,464. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EGHT

8X8 Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $434.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.94 million. Research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About 8X8

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.