7,633 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.57. 658,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,630. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

