70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$882.12 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

