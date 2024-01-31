5,685 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Prologis Trading Up 1.6 %
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
