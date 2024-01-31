5,685 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.55. 818,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.