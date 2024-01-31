5,511 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,206,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,107,000 after buying an additional 68,647 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GEHC opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

