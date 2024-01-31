3,818 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,818 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

