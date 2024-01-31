35,367 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.75.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.98. 484,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,479,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

