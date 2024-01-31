3,509 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

