2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 348.88% from the company’s current price.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush cut 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.85. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 2seventy bio

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at $629,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

