29,399 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Insider Activity

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $64,894.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,119 shares of company stock worth $2,110,576. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

