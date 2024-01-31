2,887 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,887 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PXD traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $232.30. 448,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

View Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.