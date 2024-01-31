27,957 Shares in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 127.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 246.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $521.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

