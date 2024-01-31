2,220 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $357,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 691.9% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.65. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.09 and a 12 month high of $185.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.