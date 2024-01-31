16,406 Shares in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Purchased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. 4,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,944. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile
The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.
