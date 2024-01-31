16,406 Shares in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Purchased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. 4,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,944. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.