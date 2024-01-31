163,050 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.39. 576,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $68.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

