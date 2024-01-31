1,590,151 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,590,151 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 105.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,521,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

