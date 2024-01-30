ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

