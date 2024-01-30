Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,542,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,413,000.

IWF opened at $318.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $318.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

