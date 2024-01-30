Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $190.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $606.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.63.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

