Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

ZG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. 55,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

