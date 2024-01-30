XSGD (XSGD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $198,869.17

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $29.70 million and $198,869.17 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
XSGD Token Profile
XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,761,213 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XSGD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
